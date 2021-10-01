In the hunt for Brian Laundrie, Dog the Bounty Hunter personally adds $10,000 to the reward.

The reward for any information leading to Brian Laundrie’s arrest has been increased by Dog the Bounty Hunter.

The Chapman family has given $10,000 to the existing prize money, which was $170,000 before Chapman’s gift, according to a spokeswoman for Duane “Dog” Chapman. The majority of the monies have been provided by Gabby Petito’s family’s supporters.

Petito went missing last month while on a road trip with her fiancé, Laundrie. Laundrie, who had returned to the couple’s Florida shared home without Petito, has also vanished.

Petito’s remains were discovered in Teton County, Wyoming, two days after his family reported him missing.

Chapman, who featured in eight seasons of A&E’s Dog the Bounty Hunter, joined the search for Laundrie last weekend while on honeymoon not far from the Laundries’ house in North Port, Florida.

According to Chapman’s spokeswoman, he expects to hunt for Laundrie in the field on Friday, escorted by a plain-clothes police officer in coordination with local law enforcement officials.

Chapman, who has a tips command center in Hawaii and a temporary headquarters in Sarasota, Florida, just received a tip that placed Laundrie’s sister Cassie in Fort De Soto Park, the campground where Laundrie and his parents camped on September 6.

Cassie’s prior statement, that she had not spoken to her brother since he returned to Florida from his vacation with Petito, was contradicted by the tip, which was confirmed by the Laundrie family attorney on Friday.

Laundrie, on the other hand, was at Fort De Soto Park the same day as his sister. From September 6 to 7, the 23-year-old was on a family camping trip with his parents.

Chapman has responded to criticism by denying that he is involved in the nationwide search for publicity purposes, adding that he doesn’t care who brings Laundrie to law enforcement officials as long as he is arrested.

“People automatically give him messages and information whenever there is a case like this because of his former track record as a bounty hunter,” his spokesperson previously told This website. “He and his wife, Francie, have been working nonstop on all the leads that have come in, and they are thrilled to be able to assist. This is a condensed version of the information.