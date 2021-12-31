In the house named, an elderly man was discovered deceased.

Police have identified an elderly man found deceased in an Old Swan home.

On December 29, around 11.50 p.m., Anthony ‘Tony’ Lavender was discovered with a head injury in a property on Woodhall Road.

Despite CPR and the arrival of the North West Ambulance Service, the 79-year-old was regrettably pronounced dead on the spot.

A 37-year-old male was arrested and is in police custody on suspicion of murder.

Mr. Lavender’s family has been notified.

Tony was described as a “wonderful dude” by a neighbor on Woodhall Road yesterday night, while another described him as a “good man who kept himself to himself” by another.

Outside the residence in Old Swan, where a minor police presence remains, floral tributes have been placed.

Outside the property, flowers with words such as “Rest in Peace Tony, you’ll be missed” have been left.

“RIP Tony, really upset to hear about this,” says another remark.

The property is still cordoned off, with a blue tarpaulin draped over the front door and a police van parked outside.

A resident of Woodhall Road earlier told The Washington Newsday that in his thirty years on the road, he had never seen anything like it.

“Everyone in this region has lived here for at least fifteen years,” he remarked. It’s a close-knit neighborhood.

“There are no evil people here.” I’m astonished since everyone is sensible and gets on with their lives.” A post mortem has been performed, and police are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of death.

Police are looking into what transpired and are conducting an inquiry.

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111, citing reference 21000896798.

