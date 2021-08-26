In the hospital, a mother tries to strangle her 1-year-old child; CCTV footage saves the child.

A lady was caught on camera trying to strangle her 1-year-old child inside a hospital in a frightening incident. Her plan was thwarted when medical personnel, who had seen the incident on CCTV, rushed to the baby’s aid.

According to Daily Pakistan, the 1-year-old youngster was admitted to a hospital in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Tuesday with blood-related health difficulties.

The woman was seen on CCTV placing her arms around the child’s throat and covering him with her scarf.

Three female nurses went to the room and saved the baby right away. They called the cops right away.

After a questioning, officers filed a case against the mother for attempted murder. However, because the woman was mentally ill, her husband did not wish to pursue legal action against her.

He told detectives that his wife had been despondent since their 9-year-old kid died a few years ago.

According to reports, the infant is doing well and will be handed over to the Child Protection Bureau soon. However, it’s unclear whether or not the woman has been detained.

A 22-year-old lady allegedly threw her newborn baby out of the hospital window because she didn’t want to be an unwed mother, according to a recent report from India.

Some passers-by noticed the mom throwing her prematurely born infant outside the window. Despite their efforts to save the infant, it perished as a result of the impact. In connection with the incident, police arrested the woman and her boyfriend.