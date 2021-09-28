In the hilarious video “I Love Him,” a 4-year-old girl runs to hug Michael Myers from “Halloween.”

Over 12 million people have watched the hilarious moment a 4-year-old ran approached Halloween figure Michael Myers at her birthday celebration.

According to her mother’s tweet, Aria Alvarado is “in love with Michael Myers” and made millions giggle when she bravely hugged him during her party.

The Halloween theme music began to play in the video published on Aria’s mother Rose Alvarado’s TikTok and Twitter pages, letting Aria know her beloved character was present. She blurted aloud, “I love him.”

He appeared in the distance at the party after looking around for the not-so-universally-loved character. “Michael Myers, I love you,” she unexpectedly blurted as she continued to run towards him, arms outstretched for an embrace.

Aria’s mother prepared and arranged a Halloween-themed party to honor her fourth birthday because she is a major admirer of horror movies.

Alvarado told TODAY, “She’s loved Halloween ever since she first saw The Nightmare Before Christmas.” “She enjoys horror films such as Frankenweenie, Coraline, Corpse Bride, and, of course, Halloween starring Michael Myers.”

“We knew she liked him, but we were surprised by her reaction. “I thought I’d share the small video of her reaction online because it was so funny,” she said.

Aria was overjoyed when Rose Alvarado asked how she’d feel if Michael Myers showed up for her birthday party, according to TODAY. Aria’s father stepped up and into the blue jumpsuit with the white ski mask, as if she had to make it happen.

The video has received over 10 million views on TikTok in only two days and over 2 million views on Twitter, where Rose Alvarado shared it. Aria’s odd reaction to Michael Myers, unsurprisingly, has caught some off guard while also entertaining them.

After seeing Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, Aria is aware of her online impact and understands what trending means.

One TikTok user said, “I never thought I’d witness a youngster run towards Michael Myers.”

Another person remarked, “She’s a brave soul.”

