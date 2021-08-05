In the ‘High Parkers’ gang, notorious killer James Gelling ruled the narcotics trade.

It has now been revealed that a thug who murdered a father of two on his way home from watching the Champions League final was also involved in a large-scale cocaine trafficking ring.

James Gelling was a key figure in a two-year scheme to flood the Southport area with both Class A and cannabis, which was orchestrated by his pal Nathan Ball.

The 33-year-old was in charge of graft phones and was a member of an organized crime organization known as the “High Parkers,” according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Gelling was a part of a long-running conspiracy that began in July 2018, just over a year before he murdered father-of-two Ventsislav Marginov in Southport.

The thug was one of seven thugs who confronted the Bulgarian on his way home after Liverpool’s Champions League victory in the summer of 2019.

Gelling was found to have given the deadly hit on Mr Marginov, who had a cracked skull and had to be put on a life-support machine as a result of his injuries.

On June 4, he died three days later, and Gelling was sentenced to six years in prison.

During his custody interrogation, Gelling reportedly told cops, “I don’t care if he dies or lives, he’s permanently wounded, a cabbage.”

“I couldn’t care less.”

The Southport man appeared in court today via video link from Staffordshire’s HMP Dovegate.

Nathan Ball, who was in charge of the cocaine and cannabis scheme and received wholesale amounts of the narcotic from individuals further up the food chain, was also jailed.

Ball was the ringleader of the unlawful trade, which was described as a “24/7 business” involving at least 5.25 kilograms of cocaine but likely significantly more, according to Judge Garrett Byrne.

Ball, 33, was the most senior member of the gang who “had an influence on those lower down the chain,” according to prosecutor Ben Jones. Ball, who was also convicted of assault in the tragedy that saw Mr Marginov killed, was the most senior member of the gang who “had an influence on those lower down the chain.”

"They controlled and dominated the cocaine trade in the Southport area," he said, adding that anyone who ran up were subjected to "pressure and coercion."