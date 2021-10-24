In the Halloween Parade, AOC supports a dog dressed in a ‘Tax the Rich’ skirt.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has endorsed a dog who participated in a New York City dog parade dressed in a “tax the rich” attire.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to a tweet from Run For Something co-founder Amanda Litman, which depicted a dog dressed in a similar costume to the controversial dress she wore to the Met Gala this year.

“A beautiful AOC homage at the Thompkins Dog Run Halloween Parade (sic),” the October 23 message said.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive Democrat, said, “The skirt is fantastic #TaxTheRich.”

Her quote tweet had been liked 21,300 times and retweeted 1,090 times as of Sunday morning.

On Saturday, the dog wore the costume to the annual Tompkins Dog Run Halloween Parade, where dog owners display their inventive and cute costumes.

Scariest costume, most punny costume, best DIY costume, and best senior dog costume are among the titles they compete for.

The dog's attire was inspired by Rep. Ocasio-Cortez's eye-catching white gown from the Met Gala, which included the words "tax the affluent" imprinted in red.

When Rep. Ocasio-Cortez attended the star-studded event in September, her gown, designed by Brother Vellies designer Aurora James, sparked a sensation online.

In a tweet that was liked 8,800 times, writer Ilana Kaplan dubbed Rep. Ocasio-clothing Cortez’s “simply iconic.”

Conservatives, on the other hand, were less than amused with the ploy, with political commentator Brent Scher writing on Twitter, “It would have been one thing for @AOC to wear the tax the rich dress to #MetGala as a protest of the silly event.” But no, she’s walking the red carpet with the stars.” “What makes @AOC a bigger fraud?” Donald Trump Jr. added. The lack of masks after spending the previous 18 months as one of the country’s largest authoritarian mask Karens or the ‘tax the rich’ dress while hanging out with a bunch of wealthy leftwing elites?” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez later responded to the backlash over her wardrobe choice with a series of tweets in which she said, “the medium is the message.” She also took use of the occasion to remind followers that “the time has come.” This is a condensed version of the information.