In the Florida Keys, Tropical Storm Fred will not prompt evacuation orders.

According to the Associated Press, a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the Florida Keys, where Tropical Depression Fred is predicted to make landfall on Saturday, but officials have stated that no evacuations are planned.

County emergency management officials recommended people in campsites, recreational vehicles, travel trailers, live-aboard watercraft, and mobile homes to seek cover in a safe structure for the duration of the storm.

Forecasters believe Fred may regain tropical storm status as it passes Cuba on Friday, ahead of its planned path to the Florida Keys and southwest Florida. The hurricane is expected to impact Southwest Florida on Sunday.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Meanwhile, experts were keeping an eye on a disturbance east of the Caribbean Sea that they predicted would become Grace, the Atlantic hurricane season’s seventh named storm.

Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Montserrat have all issued Tropical Storm Warnings. Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands were also cautioned to keep an eye on the situation.

Fred had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was dumping heavy rain over areas of Cuba, where the major dangers were rain and floods, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. A tropical storm warning was issued for the Florida Keys and Florida Bay on Friday morning, as well as a watch for southwest Florida.

By Monday, 3 to 7 inches (7.5 to 18 centimeters) of rain were forecast across the Florida Keys and southern peninsula, with isolated maximums of 10 inches, according to the hurricane center (25 centimeters).

Fred, which had been a tropical storm, was downgraded to a depression after passing through Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power to 400,000 people and caused flooding that forced officials to shut down part of the country’s aqueduct system, causing hundreds of thousands of people to go without water. Hundreds of people were evacuated, and some structures were damaged, according to local officials.

About 270 miles (430 kilometers) east-southeast of Key West, Florida, was Fred’s center. Camaguey, Cuba, located about 70 miles (115 kilometers) north-northwest of there. At 12 mph, it was still heading west-northwest (19 kph).

The Dominican Republic was anticipated to receive 3 to 5 inches (7.5 to 12.5 cm) of rain from the system. This is a condensed version of the information.