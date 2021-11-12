In the first week of November, 30 fully vaccinated Massachusetts residents died of COVID-19.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of at least 30 completely vaccinated people in Massachusetts in the last week, as the number of breakthrough cases continues to grow.

Between Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, Massachusetts health officials recorded 30 breakthrough COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total coronavirus mortality among the fully vaccinated to 468. The death rate is 0.01 percent of the inoculated population in the state.

COVID-19 cases increased by 4,608 among the immunized within the same time period. As of Nov. 6, there had been 58,807 breakthrough COVID infections in the state, accounting for 1.2 percent of the fully vaccinated population.

During the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 147 of the total number of COVID-19 cases among the vaccinated were hospitalized. A total of 1,940 breakthrough coronavirus hospitalizations have been documented in Massachusetts, accounting for 0.04 percent of all vaccinated people.

According to data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the state has vaccinated 4,753,520 people since immunizations began on Dec. 14, 2020.

On Wednesday, health officials reported 1,745 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state, including both unvaccinated and vaccinated people. The overall number of confirmed cases in the state presently stands at 810,346. The rolling seven-day average positivity rate in Massachusetts is 2.15 percent.

On Wednesday, Massachusetts added 20 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 18,739. The average age of COVID-19 patients who died in the state was 75 years old.

There are 527 COVID-positive patients in hospitals across the state right now. According to the Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard, at least 141 patients are in intensive care units (ICU) and 74 require medical ventilation.

The figures come as the Middleton Jail in Essex County battles a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected roughly 60 inmates and eight staff members in the last two days. 58 percent of the detainees who tested positive were still receiving vaccinations or had been fully vaccinated when they tested positive.

The majority of those diagnosed with COVID-19 showed no signs or symptoms of the virus. According to Seattle Pi, a few individuals stated they were just suffering minor symptoms.