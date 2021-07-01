In the first six months of 2021, record numbers of migrants crossed the border.

The risky trek over the English Channel in small boats continues to attract record numbers of individuals, with nearly 6,000 arriving in the UK in the first six months of 2021.

Despite Home Secretary Priti Patel’s promises to render the route “unviable,” men, women, and children continue to incur the severe risks of crossing the 21-mile Dover Strait on rubber dinghies.

If the number of crossings seen in July and August last year is duplicated, the overall tally for 2020 might be surpassed in less than two months, according to the PA news agency.

In its attempt to establish “Fortress Britain,” the government has been chastised by charities for the figures, accusing it of creating a “people smuggler’s dream.”

As summer approaches, the Home Office said the crossings are “absolutely unacceptable” and that it has “redoubled” efforts with French authorities.

It comes as Ms Patel is reportedly considering presenting contentious legislation that would allow the government to transfer asylum seekers abroad for processing.

Despite the fact that the busy maritime waterway has cost several lives, an increasing number of people are attempting the journey from France aboard tiny boats.

A Kurdish-Iranian family with little children died after their migrant boat capsized off the coast of France in October.

According to PA, which has been tracking and analyzing migrant crossings for the past 18 months, more than 5,900 migrants have made it to the UK in tiny boats so far in 2021.

In total, 8,417 people traveled in 2020, quadrupling the number of people who traveled in 2019.

Nearly 2,200 persons were hauled up after crossing the English Channel in June 2021, breaking the previous high of 1,951 set in September 2020.

The number for June 2021 was more than three times that of June 2020, indicating that if the trend continues in July, the total for the entire year 2020 will be surpassed by the end of this month.

Ms Patel, the Home Secretary, famously promised that border crossings would be a “infrequent phenomena” by spring 2020.

“These crossings are utterly unacceptable and,” a representative for the Home Office said. (This is a brief piece.)