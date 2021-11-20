In the first murder case, a judge declares a mistrial in the case of a man accused of killing 18 elderly women.

The trial of Billy Chermirmir in Dallas came to a halt after the jury was deadlocked following deliberations. As a result, Judge Raquel Jones gave the decision. Their court documents state that they were “hopelessly deadlocked 11 to one” on the matter, with the majority’s preferred outcome uncertain. Chermirmir was charged with the murder of Lu Thi Harris, who was 81 years old at the time of her death.

During the trial, Chermirir’s lawyers argued that the evidence given was “quantity over quality,” and that prosecutors had not shown beyond a reasonable doubt that he committed the murder. The case and the events leading up to the mistrial ruling were described as “circumstantial” by defense attorney Kobby Warren, who expects a retrial to begin. After complaints of a guy forcing his way into an apartment in an independent living facility for seniors, Chermirmir was detained in 2018. According to court documents, a huge red jewelry box he had in his possession led to the residence of Harris, who was found dead, after he was captured. He had multiple $2 bills in his possession, according to the Washington Newsday, a form of currency that Harris’s son-in-law Richard Rinehart said she liked to present as gifts.

Other mysterious senior deaths were probed as the Chermirmir investigation progressed, leading to additional charges against him. He’s also suspected of impersonating a handyman or breaking into independent living flats by pretending to be one.

There’s no indication yet on when the new trial will start. Requests for comment to the Dallas County District Attorney’s office have gone unanswered.

The mistrial raises concerns about how prosecutors will proceed with Chemirmir’s cases.

Jones initially resisted declaring a mistrial, forcing the jury to continue deliberations on many occasions.

Following the decision, relatives of the women Chemirmir is accused of murdering spoke outside the courtroom, which they had been barred from visiting during the trial due to COVID-19 concerns. They expressed their disappointment with the mistrial, their rage at the jury they considered as a stumbling block to Chemirmir’s conviction, and their desire for a different conclusion in another case against him.

