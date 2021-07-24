In the first half of the year, just $3 billion of the $45 billion in rental assistance was distributed, despite the fact that millions of people are facing eviction.

A government eviction moratorium is set to expire at the end of this month, but only about $3 billion of a $45 billion federal rental assistance program has been spent thus far, even as millions of Americans continue to struggle to pay their rent and the prospect of eviction looms large.

According to Fox News, only $1.5 billion in rental aid was issued last month from a $45 billion stimulus package authorized in December. Approximately 6.6 percent of the fund, or $3 billion, has been distributed by state and municipal governments in the first half of this year.

While 290,000 homes were serviced in June, up from 160,000 in May, the numbers are still insufficient to provide timely assistance to the 1.2 million households facing eviction by the end of the month.

State and local governments were asked by the US Treasury Department to “do more to hasten aid to struggling renters.”

Housing advocates have previously warned that further delays in giving rental assistance could result in a record number of evictions in the months ahead.

The eviction moratorium was supposed to end in June, but the Biden administration decided to prolong it until the end of July. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this could be the final extension of the moratorium. Landlord advocacy groups have campaigned for the moratorium to be lifted, and have even filed a lawsuit to press the issue.

According to CBS, according to recent data from the Center for Budget Policy and Priorities, more than 11 million people in the United States are overdue on their rent payments.

Although an increasing number of states have enacted protection programs for vulnerable tenants, offering rental aid remains a challenge in many areas due to a lack of infrastructure.

Oregon has halted evictions for those unable to pay their rents in July or August if they produce confirmation to their landlord that they have asked for rental help through Oregon Housing and Community Services.

Experts believe the final days of the month will be critical in disbursing as much rental assistance as feasible. A renter can use this online interactive tool to see if they are qualified for rental protection.

Tenants have also expressed their dissatisfaction with the scheme, according to NPR. Some candidates complained that the application procedure and forms were difficult to understand for non-native English speakers. Brief News from Washington Newsday.