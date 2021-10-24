In the first episode of Saturday Night Live, Jason Sudeikis mocks Joe Biden for smelling women’s hair.

President Joe Biden’s interactions with women were parodied by actor Jason Sudeikis on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

Sudeikis and James Austin Johnson, a new SNL cast member, played two separate versions of President Biden, one from the past and the other from the present.

During the skit, Johnson’s modern-day Biden bemoaned his low approval rating, adding: “I’m not sure what you’re talking about. I used to be popular.

“Uncle Joe is how the press refers to me. I long for the old myself. What the hell happened to that guy?” Sudeikis then took the stage costumed as Biden during his time as Vice President in Barack Obama’s administration.

“Wait a second, who are you?” Johnson’s Biden inquired.

Biden, Sudeikis' character, responded: "What do you mean, man, who am I? Buddy, it's me from eight years ago. Biden's ghost from the past. Boo." Sudeikis' Biden explained why he appeared more relaxed: "We're still VP where I come from. It's the easiest job in the world. We're like America's eccentric next-door neighbor. A few hands should be shaken, and a few shoulders should be rubbed." Sudeikis then began rubbing Johnson's shoulders, saying, "This is it. Please, don't make me laugh. Allow me to set you free, huh? Please allow me to take a smell. That's excellent. That's not weird at all.

“Hey, and this isn’t meant to be sexist, but you need to smile more, sweetheart. Okay?” “Well, you can’t do that anymore,” Johnson’s Biden responded. Biden, played by Sudeikis, posed the following question: “Which one is it, exactly? Should you rub your shoulders or shake your hands?” Johnson’s Biden said, “Apparently both.”

The stroking of shoulders and scent of hair alludes to infamous encounters between President Biden and various women.

In 2015, during the swearing-in of her husband Ash as Secretary of Defense, then-Vice President Biden gripped Stephanie Carter’s shoulders and appeared to whisper in her ear.

In a 2019 Medium piece, Carter addressed the topic, saying, “The Joe Biden in my picture is a good friend helping someone get through a huge day, for which I will always be grateful.”

“Misleadingly taken from what was a lengthy moment amongst close friends,” she continued.

Biden was accused of inappropriately touching women, which he denied.