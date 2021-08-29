In the first episode of Celebrity SAS, Ulrika Jonsson discusses her lack of self-confidence.

Ulrika Jonsson, a TV celebrity, claims she feels “lost” during the first episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, in which she suffers from moderate hypothermia.

On the Channel 4 series, she is one of the 12 celebrity recruits being put through their paces by chief instructor Ant Middleton and his staff.

Kerry Katona, Ore Oduba, singer Alexandra Burke, Olympic gold medalist James Cracknell, former Premiership player Kieron Dyer, and Loose Women actress Saira Khan join Jonsson, 54, on the show.

Former Love Island star Wes Nelson, TV personality Vicky Pattison, singer Jake Quickenden, paralympic athlete Aled Davies, and BMX and track world champion Shanaze Reade are among the celebrities taking the abbreviated SAS selection course to discover if they have what it takes.

During an interrogation with Middleton and Jason Fox, one of his directing staff (DS), Jonsson, a fixture of 1990s and 2000s television with shows like TV-am, Gladiators, and Shooting Stars, says she wanted to do the show because she had been a mother for a few years and “wanted to see what fears I can face, I don’t really know what my capabilities are.”

“I suppose I’ve definitely shut myself away at home in the last few years,” she replies when asked why she appears to have lost some of her confidence. Menopause didn’t help; it caused a lot of anxiety, and it was quite simple to stay at home and hide from it all.

“It was never my thing to go out or be among people, and I still have trouble believing in myself, but I need to get something, recover something. I want to, I don’t think I have a lot of self-confidence, but I’m determined…”

“My one and only ambition was to be a mother,” the mother-of-four says to the camera. When you’re a mother and you initially start having children, all you can think about is holding them close, and then you gradually let them go, which I find extremely difficult since they’ve been my life’s purpose.

“I feel like I’m emerging from a moment where I’ve been desperately needed by those around me and coming into my own.”

