In the first confirmed incidence of Covid in the United Kingdom, a pet dog tests positive.

Following tests at the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) laboratory in Weybridge on November 3, the infection was verified by the UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer. The dog is doing well at home now.

The illness is thought to have been transmitted to the dog by its owners, who tested positive for coronavirus.

There is no proof that the animal was involved in the disease’s transmission to its owners or that pets or other household animals can pass the virus on to humans.

“Tests done by the Animal and Plant Health Agency have revealed that the virus responsible for Covid-19 has been identified in a companion dog in the UK,” stated Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss. The sick dog was being treated for an unrelated ailment and is now on the mend.

“Dogs are very rarely infected, and when they are, they usually only show modest clinical indications and recover in a few days.”

“There is no conclusive proof that pets transmit the virus to humans directly.” We will continue to keep a close eye on this scenario and will update our advice to pet owners if the situation changes.” People should wash their hands before and after coming into touch with animals, as well as their food and bedding, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Avoid using hand sanitizers or wipes that are potentially harmful to animals.

“There is no proof that you need to bathe your pets to control the spread of COVID-19,” the government instructions declare. You should only bathe your dogs as usual and use items that have been approved for use on animals on them.

“If your pet has respiratory or digestive difficulties, as well as a temperature, you should contact your veterinarian, who will determine whether it needs to be tested.”

The World Organisation for Animal Health has been notified of the unusual incidence. A small number of confirmed cases in pets have been reported in several European, North American, and Asian nations.