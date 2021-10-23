In the first 24 hours, the GoFundMe for ‘Rust’ Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ Family has raised over $120,000.

The GoFundMe website was launched by Local 600, a cinematographers union, after the 42-year-old was tragically shot on the Rust movie set outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Thursday. As of Saturday afternoon, more than 1,500 people had donated money to aid her family.

Local 600 was asked for comment by Washington Newsday, but no response was received by the time of publication.

“Halyna is survived by her 9-year-old son and her husband, Matthew. Local 600 has set up a GoFundMe campaign in Halyna’s honor to assist gather finances for her family during this difficult time “On the fundraiser page, the union stated.

According to investigators, Alec Baldwin, who plays Hutchins in the Western picture, used a pretend gun that accidentally discharged, killing Hutchins and injuring writer-director Joel Souza.

Hutchins was flown by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital on Thursday, where she “succumbed to her injuries,” according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. Souza claimed he was “gutted” by Hutchins’ departure on Saturday.

Police said that no charges have been filed and that the incident is still being investigated.

According to court filings, assistant director Dave Halls handed Baldwin the revolver and told him it was a “cold” firearm, meaning it didn’t have any live bullets. According to the Associated Press, Halls and Baldwin had no idea the rifle was loaded.

According to Deadline, a Rust representative stated the fatal incident was caused by a “misfire of a prop gun with blanks” and that the film’s production had been halted.

Hollywood celebrities reacted to the incident by expressing their concerns about working conditions on film sets.

“This is simply appalling. I’m baffled as to how this could have happened. Such a tragic loss of a gifted individual “Paul Feig, the filmmaker of Bridesmaids, tweeted on Friday.

Feig stated in another Tweet on Friday: “Gun safety is always a high priority on sets, and firearms are required to be plugged in. Genuine bullets should never be used in a set.”