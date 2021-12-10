In the final show of the year, Chase Mark Labbett’s remark comes back to bite him.

Tonight, The Chase aired its penultimate fresh episode of the year before ITV begins airing repeats and celebrity specials over the holiday season.

Fans hoped the performance would end on a good note, especially because it was a Friday.

Contestants Jon, Terrence, Fil, and Lucy competed against “The Beast” Mark Labbett on the show, with either the team or the chaser emerging victorious at the end.

The Chase contestant’s unusual accessory choice sparks a stir.

Jon, from Chester, was the first to take the stage.

The 48-year-old eye specialist sported an outstanding moustache as he breezed through the cash builder round, correctly answering all six questions.

He was competing against Mark for the middle offer.

“I have amazing eye sight,” the chaser explained, “but I just can’t see you in the final pursuit.”

However, Jon wiped the floor with him and returned to the squad with the first amount of money in the prize pool, indicating that his psychic abilities were a little wrong.

Terrence, a father of two, was up next, hoping to utilize any prizes to help him and his family relocate to Australia.

He sped through the questions, just like Jon, and returned to the bench with an extra £5,000 for the prize fund.

“Two out of two so far – I should be concerned, but I’m not,” chaser Mark Labbett remarked.

Fil, an Irish competitor, was the third to play and chose the £6,000 middle option.

The 62-year-old folk singer needed to answer just one more question correctly to advance to the final round, but she failed at the penultimate hurdle and was sent home empty-handed.

Lucy, the last player to participate, won a respectable £7,000 in the cash builder round.

She accepted a medium offer, which she successfully added to the pot, eager to get back to the team.

The three successful players battled against the chaser for a total of £18,000 in the final, with a three-question head start.

They each answered 15 more questions correctly, giving the chaser a total of 18 questions to get through.

Bradley Walsh is the host. “The summary has come to an end.”