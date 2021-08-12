In the final days of the pullout, US troops are returning to Afghanistan to evacuate embassy employees.

According to the Associated Press, additional US soldiers are returning to Afghanistan in the last days of the troop withdrawal ahead of August 31 to evacuate some embassy personnel in Kabul.

Returning troops will provide ground and air assistance to aid process and protect Americans who are being evacuated from Kabul’s airport. The State Department’s spokesperson, Ned Price, indicated that diplomatic activities at the embassy in Kabul will continue despite the reduction in staffing levels there.

The move comes as the Taliban is rapidly reclaiming influence in Afghanistan, despite the country’s deteriorating security situation. Currently, the insurgent organization controls nearly two-thirds of the country.

“The heightened pace of Taliban military engagement, as well as the resultant increase in violence and instability across Afghanistan, is cause for grave concern,” Price warned on Thursday.

“Every day, we’ve been assessing the security situation to see how we can keep individuals serving at our embassy safe,” he continued.

The Pentagon had allowed a total of 650 troops to remain at the embassy and airport in Kabul to bolster diplomatic security.

To discuss military details that had not yet been made public, the US official who talked with the AP requested anonymity.

The decision to send more US forces to Afghanistan ahead of the withdrawal reflects the Biden administration’s lack of faith in the Afghan government’s capacity to provide adequate diplomatic protection in Kabul as the Taliban mount an attack that has quickly captured major cities in recent days.

An undefined number of extra troops, as well as planes, will be brought in to assist with the embassy reduction, according to the official.

Afghan government troops are disintegrating far quicker than US military leaders anticipated when President Joe Biden authorized a full pullout just a few months ago.

The Taliban, who ruled the country from 1996 until U.S. forces invaded following the 9/11 attacks, captured three more provincial capitals on Wednesday and two more on Thursday, making it the tenth and eleventh provincial capitals the insurgents have taken in a weeklong sweep that has effectively given them control. The rebels lack an air force and are outmanned by Afghan defense troops trained by the United States, but they have taken control of land, including the country’s third-largest city. This is a condensed version of the information.