In the film “Spencer,” Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana asks, “Will They Kill Me?”

The film, directed by Pablo Larran, will not be shown in theaters until November 5, but it premiered at Venice last week on September 3.

And Diana wonders aloud, “Do you believe they’ll kill me?” During a portrayal of royal life that The Guardian described as “implicitly republican,” implying that it is anti-monarchy rather than pro-US political party.

“The monarchy itself is preposterous,” Xan Brooks, a reviewer for the publication, remarked after seeing the film. Spencer portrays the entire institution as a ridiculous continuing game of dress-up, a farce that relies on everyone playing along and proping up the illusion, the old moth-eaten brocade, for its existence.

“Anyone who doesn’t comply is shunned, crushed, or sent out in the cold, along with the scarecrow, pheasants, and shivering security guards. ‘Will they kill me, do you think?’ Diana half-jokingly asks, and such is the level of wrath and tension that we feel they might for a moment.”

The dramatized film depicts Princess Diana deciding she no longer wants to be a princess during the course of a weekend at Sandringham in December 1991.

Before her marriage to Prince Charles, when she was Lady Diana Spencer, the title was derived from her maiden name.

The time period chosen is just months before the publication of Diana: Her True Story, a bombshell biography that revealed Charles’ infidelity.

The topic also adds to the pressure on Prince Charles and the royal family at a time when Queen Elizabeth II is gradually stepping down from her role.

With charges that the Duke of York sexually molested trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, the British royal family is already dealing with Prince Andrew’s Jeffrey Epstein crisis, which could soon make its way into civil courts in New York.

Then there’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claims that an unnamed royal was racist and that the institution refused to help her when she declared herself suicidal.

However, more than 24 years after Princess Diana's death in 1997, the scandal surrounding Prince Charles and Princess Diana's tragic marriage, dubbed the "War of the Waleses" by the British press, refuses to fade into history.