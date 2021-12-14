In the fight against the vaccine mandate, New York wins in the Supreme Court.

New York won a victory in the United States Supreme Court on Monday, when the court affirmed the validity of its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 ruling, dismissed a challenge to Governor Kathy Hochul’s August decree mandating vaccines for healthcare workers in New York State. Dissenting health workers challenged the executive order in court, claiming that the mandate ignored religious objections to vaccination.

This is the second time a vaccination mandate originating in New York has been challenged. The Supreme Court rejected a petition filed by New York City school employees in October that attempted to overturn the city’s mandate for the nation’s largest public education system. Other courts have dismissed cases against the city, including one brought by a police union in New York.

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote a 14-page dissent in which he criticized his colleagues for neglecting to protect petitioners’ religious concerns or the economic penalties they may now suffer. He agreed with the petitioners’ concerns regarding some COVID-19 vaccinations using fetal cell lines.

“Thousands of New York health-care workers fear job loss and unemployment benefits eligibility,” Gorsuch said. “These applicants are not ‘anti-vaxxers,’ who oppose all vaccines,” says the statement. He went on to say, “The Free Exercise Clause protects not just the right to hold unpopular religious ideas inwardly and secretly…it also protects the right to live out such beliefs publicly.”

Fellow conservative justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas joined Gorsuch in his dissent. Thomas did not express his precise concerns in the case, but Alito agreed with Gorsuch’s rationale of his disagreement.

Today, 87 percent of New York’s population has gotten at least one dose of COVID-19, with 70 percent of the state’s and city’s population fully immunized. However, the virus has made such a comeback that Hochul reinstated an indoor mask requirement on Dec. 10 in response to an increase in new cases and concerns about the new Omicron variety.

Despite this victory in front of the country’s top court, there is widespread worry that vaccine mandates will leave hospitals understaffed to deal with any increase in diseases. In order to keep as many employees on hand as possible, a number of hospital chains and organizations have abandoned immunization mandates.

According to the health department of New York State, 97 percent of the healthcare workforce is vaccinated. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.