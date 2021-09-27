In the fight against COVID, 3D-printed vaccine patches could be more effective than needles.

Last week, researchers from Stanford University and the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill announced that a 3D-printed vaccine patch they designed could provide a less painful alternative to traditional needles while also boosting immune response.

The patches can be altered to create numerous vaccine patches for flu, measles, hepatitis, and COVID-19 vaccines, according to the researchers.

In a September 23 news release, Joseph DeSimone, the study’s principal author, said, “By creating this technology, we intend to lay the groundwork for even more rapid worldwide deployment of vaccines, at lower dosages, in a pain- and anxiety-free manner, allowing wider access to immunizations for all.”

DeSimone is a professor emeritus at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a professor of translational medicine and chemical engineering at Stanford University. He developed the patch with a team from both universities, and they described it in an article published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in August.

The one-square-centimeter polymer vaccine patch contains 100 3D-printed micro-needles. The length of these needles is roughly 700 micrometers, which is just long enough to break the skin and administer a vaccination.

Because skin is abundant of immune cells, the researchers believe that injecting vaccinations into skin cells can have a higher efficacy than needle jabs. Traditional needles, on the other hand, are injected into muscle or the layer of tissue beneath the skin through the skin.

When tested on mice, the scientists found that their vaccine patches elicited a 50-fold larger immunological response than vaccines given under the skin and a 10-fold greater immune response than vaccines delivered into the arm muscle.

Because traditional needle vaccines can be uncomfortable for many people who receive them, there is a higher percentage of vaccine apprehension. Vaccine patches using microneedles, according to the Stanford and University of North Carolina team, are painless in comparison.

There are a few more advantages to using 3D-printed patches: Vaccine patches may not require special storage and can be self-given, but many needle doses require storage in freezers or refrigerators before being delivered by a specialist. Because of these factors, vaccine patches can be transported anywhere in the world and do not require special processing.