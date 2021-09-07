In the fight against climate change, Pope Francis appeals to the world to “Listen to the Cry of the Earth.”

On Tuesday, Pope Francis, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and the spiritual leader of Orthodox Christians published a joint statement urging participants at the next climate summit to “listen to the Earth’s cry” and take action to combat climate change.

The unified statement is the first of its type, released by the world’s top Christian leaders, and it urged those attending the November summit, as well as the rest of the globe, to make decisions that benefit the planet.

“As leaders of our Churches, we call on everyone, regardless of their belief or worldview, to strive to listen to the cry of the earth and of the poor, assessing their actions, and pledging substantial sacrifices for the sake of the earth that God has given us,” the statement added.

The leaders also emphasized the importance of long-term sustainability over short-term profits, and urged people to focus on laying a better foundation for future generations.

“Technology has opened up new possibilities for advancement but also for unbridled wealth accumulation, and many of us act in ways that show little regard for other people or the planet’s limits,” they stated.

The coronavirus epidemic, according to the three Christian priests, provided political leaders with an unprecedented opportunity to rethink the global economy and make it more sustainable and socially just for the poor.

They stated, “We must decide what kind of planet we want to leave to future generations.” However, the threat is no longer far away, according to the statement.

The statement from Francis, Archbishop Justin Welby of the Anglican Communion, and the Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I said, “The extreme weather and natural disasters of recent months reveal afresh to us with great force and at great human cost that climate change is not only a future challenge, but an immediate and urgent matter of survival.”

The message aimed to instill a feeling of urgency in the upcoming United Nations climate meeting, which Francis is anticipated to attend in person at the very least. The COP26 summit will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, in early November.

The message was issued on September 1, which is World Day for the Vatican.