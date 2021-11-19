In the federal lawsuit trial against the ‘Unite the Right’ group, jury deliberations are underway.

In a federal lawsuit trial against a white nationalist group, deliberations have begun.

“Two dozen white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and white nationalist organizations,” according to the Associated Press, are accused of plotting racially motivated violence in Charlottesville. The jury is presently discussing whether they are liable for the injuries incurred by the plaintiffs in the federal case and whether they are responsible for the violence that occurred during the Unite the Right event in 2017.

Prior to the start of deliberations, plaintiffs’ lawyers informed jurors that the defendants “planned, executed, and then celebrated” racially motivated violent attacks. The defendants’ text conversations and social media posts, which included racist slurs and threats of violence, were also exhibited.

Injury alone, according to the defendants’ attorneys, is insufficient evidence that their clients conspired to perpetrate violence. They also used the First Amendment to challenge the jury’s viewing of racist messages.

In response to the city’s plans to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, the Unite the Right protest was organized in Charlottesville on August 11 and 12.

James Alex Fields Jr., one of the lawsuit’s defendants and an open admirer of Adolf Hitler, is currently receiving a life sentence for ramming his automobile into a throng of counter-protestors. Heather Heyer, a counter-protester, was killed, and scores more were injured over the course of two days. The case was filed by nine of those people.

The jury is now deliberating, and the predicted outcome is unknown. Last July, the statue of Lee that triggered the rally was taken down.

Jurors will also consider whether the defendants are liable for compensatory and punitive damages on behalf of nine victims who were physically injured or emotionally scarred as a result of the assault.

Judge Norman Moon said one jury was discharged just before deliberations began Friday morning because his two daughters were probably exposed to COVID-19 at school and were instructed to quarantine at home. The juror is unvaccinated, according to Moon, and thus poses a bigger risk to others.

White nationalists encircled counterprotesters during a march on the University of Virginia campus, shouting "Jews will not replace us!" and throwing blazing tiki torches at them. An open admirer of Adolf Hitler rammed his automobile the next day.