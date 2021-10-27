In the fatal shooting of an Indiana woman during a home invasion, a 13-year-old has been charged.

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder and burglary in connection with the death of an Indiana woman who was fatally shot during an alleged home invasion.

The accusations were filed against the kid in Marion County Superior Court’s Juvenile Division on Tuesday. The juvenile is eligible to stand trial as an adult on the murder accusation, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

In Indiana, minors under the age of 15 can be tried as adults for murder. However, a juvenile court must first waive its jurisdiction. A juvenile court judge considers whether the youngster should be tried as an adult based on the facts presented by the defense and prosecution. According to the Indianapolis Star, the judge has yet to make a decision on the case.

Around 5 a.m. on Oct. 10, Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers responded to a shooting incident at a property in the 1200 block of Windsor Street. Antonia Reiner, 69, was found with gunshot wounds inside her home.

Reiner, who was in severe condition, was taken to a neighboring hospital. She was quickly pronounced dead.

The kid was detained later that day in connection with the incident. The identity of the minor has not been revealed. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced in a statement that “homicide detectives continued their investigation and were able to arrest a suspected juvenile suspect.”

Reiner’s husband and other family members were inside the house at the time of the incident.

Neighbors were devastated by Reiner’s death and expressed their anxiety and frustration. Reiner’s friend and neighbor, Martha Latta, recalled the departed woman fondly.

“Where can you be protected if you can’t be safe in your own home?” According to WTHR, Latta said. “She was expecting a grandchild. She adored her grandchildren, after all. She was a wonderful person. She was enthusiastic about meeting new people and getting active in the community. If it were anyone else, she’d be out here doing this. She’d most likely be standing where I am now, attempting to assist someone else’s family.” The IMPD Homicide Office can be reached at 317-327-3475, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana can be reached at 317-262-8477, if you have any information on the shooting.