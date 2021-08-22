In the face of the ISIS threat, Jake Sullivan says preventing terrorist attacks in Afghanistan is a top priority.

Following allegations that the Islamic State group (ISIS) may target Americans in Kabul, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that the US is giving “top priority” to countering any terrorist strikes in Afghanistan.

On CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday morning, Sullivan said ISIS threats are “serious,” and that the US is doing everything it can to avert an attack.

“The danger is quite real. It’s a severe case. It is tenacious. And it’s something we’re focusing on with all of our tools. To protect the airfield against a potential terrorist attack, commanders on the ground have a wide range of capabilities. “We’re working closely with our intelligence community to try to isolate and pinpoint the source of an attack,” Sullivan added.

“It’s something we’re putting a high focus on stopping or interrupting, and we’ll do everything we can to prevent it as long as we’re on the ground. However, we are taking it very seriously,” he continued.

On the prospect of ISIS striking Kabul’s airport, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said: “The danger is quite real. It is a severe case. It is tenacious. And it’s something we’re focusing on with all of our resources.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/Fg9D0MVUmx https://t.co/XDgiI0kiQU

— State of the Union, August 22, 2021 (@CNNSotu)

U.S. officials adjusted their evacuation strategy in Afghanistan on Saturday after learning of potential threats against Americans at the Kabul airport, according to Sullivan’s assertions. On that day, the US embassy advised citizens to “avoid heading to the airport and airport gates unless you get individual instructions from a US government representative.”

A State Department representative told This website that the security notice was issued “to minimize massive crowds outside the airport gates – both for security reasons and to make the processing as quick as possible.”

ISIS has long threatened to attack Americans and American interests abroad, and it has been operating in Afghanistan for years. According to the Associated Press, the gang has recently carried out a spate of terrible attacks, primarily against the Shiite Muslim minority.

The organization has done so. This is a condensed version of the information.