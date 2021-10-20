In the face of rising sea levels and severe storms, the Maldives has no uncontaminated fresh water.

According to the Associated Press, the Maldives’ population of 540,000 lives on 189 of the 1,200 islands. The islands rise only around 3.3 feet above sea level on average, making them especially vulnerable to rising waves.

“The difference between 1.5 degrees and 2 degrees is actually a death sentence for us,” Shauna told the Associated Press in an online interview.

Shauna expressed hopes that members of the world community will agree to quick action to restrict warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, or 1.5 degrees Celsius, at the upcoming United Nations climate meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, known as COP26, at the end of October. The Maldives and other small island nations could be in dire risk if countries fail to do so, she said.

“The real question is: What isn’t on the line? Our food, our income, and our survival are all at jeopardy “Shauna expressed her thoughts.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Almost all countries signed the 2015 Paris climate agreement, which aims to keep global warming to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) beyond pre-industrial levels, and ideally no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) (2.7 F). However, experts claim that the earth has already warmed by about 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit).

According to a report released earlier this year by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the world is on track to exceed the 1.5 degree Celsius threshold in the 2030s, much sooner than predicted.

Rich countries must fulfill their Paris agreement to spend $100 billion annually to help poorer countries cope with the effects of climate change and transition to sustainable energy, according to Shauna.

Only one adaptation project in the Maldives has been authorized by the Green Climate Fund, a vital mechanism for climate finance, she said, and even that took three years. She explained that because climate change is rapidly affecting the islands, by the time monies are granted, the reality on the ground has already altered.

The Maldives invests half of its national budget on adaptation to climate change's worst effects, such as building sea walls to protect coral reefs.