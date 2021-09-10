In the face of rising COVID cases, Alabama will receive less monoclonal antibody treatments.

The Alabama Department of Health advised statewide healthcare providers that the federal government would be sending them fewer doses of monoclonal antibody therapy than in the past, so providers should think about who is getting the treatment.

Monoclonal antibodies have been demonstrated to aid in the prevention of hospitalization. Because of a letter from the Department of Health and Human Services, plans to extend access to the treatment in Alabama, which leads the country in COVID-19 cases and has a poor vaccination rate, had to be put on hold (HHS).

The Department of Health and Human Services announced that monoclonal antibody therapies would be temporarily allocated to all states. They’d be limited to facilities having an HHSProtect account and only approved in accordance with utilization, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, which said they expected to receive only 70% of the merchandise they requested.

In a communication to healthcare providers, the Alabama Department of Public Health stated, “As a result of this temporary allocation, Alabama will receive less than the amounts initially requested.”

“To help ensure that monoclonal antibodies are available for those patients who are most at risk today and in the future, clinicians are reminded that not everyone qualifies for non-hospitalized patient therapy with monoclonal antibodies.”

Three monoclonal antibody therapies have been granted Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA), allowing them to be used during the pandemic despite not having received FDA approval (FDA). People who are considered high risk for developing COVID-19, are at least 12 years old, and have tested positive but not been hospitalized to a hospital are eligible for monoclonal antibody therapy under that EUA.

While high risk may appear to be a small segment of the population, it actually encompasses a large group of people because being overweight is one of the factors that renders someone high risk. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those with a BMI of above 25 account for at least half of the population in the United States (CDC). Anyone over the age of 65, pregnant women, and people with specific medical conditions are all considered high-risk.

Monoclonal antibodies can also be used to prevent someone from becoming ill. This is a condensed version of the information.