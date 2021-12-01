In the face of Republican attacks, Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections commissioner refuses to resign.

According to the Associated Press, despite Republican legislators’ objections of the administrator of Wisconsin’s bipartisan election commission, Meagan Wolfe remained adamant about not resigning.

The concerns come as state Republicans continue to assault election systems, many of which were built in the aftermath of President Joe Biden’s narrow victory over Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, notably in Wisconsin.

Kevin Kennedy, Wisconsin’s top elections officer for 34 years before retiring in 2016, stated, “This is really just the politics of fear and revenge.” “This isn’t about ideas…They want to burn effigies, and that’s it.” Since the previous iteration of the commission was disbanded in 2015, elections in Wisconsin have been overseen by a bipartisan elections commission. With a nonpartisan administrator nominated by the panel, the commission has an equal number of Republicans and Democrats.

Wolfe is the current administrator, having been appointed in 2019 and unanimously confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate for a term ending in 2023. He has spent a decade working in and around the election agency and its predecessor.

If the pressure campaign works and Wolfe resigns, the Republican-controlled Senate would likely have a say in who replaces her in a position that has significant influence over the election guidelines supplied to the state’s over 1,200 local election officials.

Wolfe, on the other hand, is committed to her position and to ensuring that the state’s elections are secure and fair.

"I believe the calls are a result of people being angry that I won't modify my behavior; I won't engage in party politics," she told the Associated Press. "When the people sees politics, they recognize it. I believe they are intelligent enough to recognize that much of the bluster around this is fueled by partisan politics."