In the face of ransomware attacks, Jeh Johnson claims that the United States’ cyber offensive capabilities act as a deterrent.

In a video given by the Atlantic Council, a Washington, D.C. think tank, former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson said the US government should employ its offensive cyber capabilities, which he described as “second to none,” to discourage future attacks.

These were among Johnson’s many proposals for dealing with the growing threat of cyber warfare against the nation’s key infrastructure, which includes the energy, transportation, and financial sectors.

According to Forbes, cyberattacks continue to wreak havoc on the US economy, with the average amount of documented ransomware transactions per month totaling over $102 million in 2021. Major attacks on America’s essential infrastructure have occurred this year alone, including the strikes on the Colonial Pipeline and JBS Foods.

According to Johnson’s statements, the government should place itself in a better position to avoid being a victim of these attacks by initiating its own offensive measures against bad actors in the digital arena.

“The United States possesses unparalleled offensive cyber capabilities.” They should be used as a defense as well as a deterrent, according to Johnson. “I am a Ronald Reagan Peace Through Strength Award recipient. Like President Reagan, I think that strength is the key to achieving peace and security.” Cyberspace, Johnson argued, has become “the new 21st-century war zone,” and that cyberattacks must be considered as strikes against the nation as a whole, requiring a national response. Given the economy’s interdependence, he cautioned that a single attack—say, on the energy sector—could have far-reaching implications across the country.

In addition to increasing up offensive actions to combat these attacks, Johnson advised that the government “bolster” existing obligatory reporting requirements. Rather than allowing corporations to hide information about attacks, Johnson believes that the country would eventually adopt “a real-time perspective of the battlefield” that will allow the Cyber Command to watch for threats.

Johnson also urged Congress to work together to establish “minimum cybersecurity requirements for vital infrastructure.” This, he believes, will force organizations who have been ignoring the problem to boost up their defensive efforts.

