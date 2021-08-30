In the face of economic uncertainty, the Taliban has limited Afghans’ bank withdrawals to $200 per week.

Thousands of people queued outside the Afghan National Bank in Kabul to withdraw monies due to the limited weekly withdrawals. Many Afghans’ salaries have gone unpaid. Mustafa, a waiter in Kabul’s capital, claimed he is responsible for supporting his family of 11 and that his pay has been reduced by 75%. Since the Taliban took charge, he now earns less than $50 per month.

“The banks are closed,” Noorullah, who has owned a modest hardware store for 11 years, added. People with money are fleeing the nation in droves. “No one is bringing any cash to this place.”

Since the Taliban invaded Kabul on August 15, Noorullah claims he hasn’t seen a customer go into his shop, and he is unable to pay his rent. He also stated that he is unable to leave Afghanistan and that he would not go even if he could.

“This is where I was born,” Noorullah explained. “I’ve spent my entire life here. I’m going to die here.”

Staff and customers alike are concerned about Afghanistan’s new Taliban overlords at a pizza in central Kabul.

Some, on the other hand, claimed they are more concerned about economic collapse and being unable to feed their family than about being forced to grow long beards, like the Taliban did during their previous reign of terror.

Others are concerned about their children’s futures or have been frightened by the hysteria displayed by tens of thousands of foreigners and Afghans fleeing in a massive airlift over the past two weeks.

With a Tuesday deadline for the last U.S. force pullout from Afghanistan, full Taliban control is likely to become a reality. Exit plans are still being developed.

Mustafa, who had come to the pizzeria for tea and a talk with acquaintances among the employees, stated, “I have to run away so I can feed my family.”

Mustafa said he’s considering looking for work in Iran, which is only across the border.

Mohammad Yaseen, the owner of a pizzeria, claimed everyday sales have dropped to the point where he won’t be able to pay the rent.

