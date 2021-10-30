In the face of anti-abortion pressure, Baptist University cancels Jon Meacham’s speech on civil discourse.

After students called on the school to do so because of his prior support for Planned Parenthood, a Baptist institution in Alabama has disinvited Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Jon Meacham from the inauguration of its new president.

As of Saturday afternoon, an online petition requesting Samford University administration to cancel the author’s scheduled address had gathered over 1,000 signatures.

According to AL.com, Meacham, who has written biographies on Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson, was scheduled to speak about civic dialogue at the school’s new president’s inauguration next week.

According to AL.com, Taylor wrote on Wednesday that the university would reschedule Meacham’s lecture owing to student concerns that he has previously supported Planned Parenthood, an organization that provides a variety of women’s health-care services, including abortion.

“Jon Meacham is an active member of the Planned Parenthood organization. He has spoken at their fundraising events, his book is used to collect money for Planned Parenthood, and his core principles and beliefs do not coincide with those of Samford University, which is a Southern Baptist institution “According to the petition,

According to the San Antonio Express, Meacham spoke at a Planned Parenthood event in Texas earlier this month. He spoke about the United States’ divisions during the event, describing “an hour of remarkable peril” in the state when it banned most abortions.

According to AL.com, Taylor responded that the invitation did not reflect the school’s position on abortion and that Meacham (a former editor-in-chief of The Washington Newsday) had no plans to talk about the topic.

According to AL.com, he said that while he supports free speech at the university, he disinvited Meacham so as not to detract from the event’s goal.

"Although I am disappointed by the narrative that has combined important conversations about pro-life issues and Mr. Meacham's planned appearance at Samford," he said, according to the publication. "It is vitally important to me that next week's events unify and draw our community together to celebrate the history and future of Samford University, a place we love and for which we all care deeply." "Unexpectedly, Mr. Meacham's planned talk has become a contentious subject, diverting attention away from our chance to honor Samford."