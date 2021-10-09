In the face of a supply chain and labor shortage crises, British firms deserve better than the Tories, according to Starmer.

In the midst of the supply chain and labor shortage issue, Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of having no plan to shift to a promised high-wage economy, claiming that the Prime Minister is promising “jam tomorrow.”

The Labour leader took aim at the Government’s traditional posture of backing industry ahead of a visit to a prominent British food company today (Friday), recalling a dismissive of corporate worries over Brexit supposedly offered by the Prime Minister when he was foreign secretary.

When asked about concerns about Brexit at a gathering for EU diplomats in London in 2018, Mr Johnson was widely believed to have answered “f—- business.” “The Prime Minister is actively putting into practice his infamous three-year-old disdain of business,” Sir Keir stated.

“In a week when UK businesses are looking to the government for solutions to the ongoing supply chain instability and mounting shortages issue, Boris Johnson stuck to his usual routine, refusing to take responsibility and delivering only jokes and slogans.”

Following his speech at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Wednesday, Mr Johnson was chastised by business leaders. Industry leaders have stated that they believe they are being held responsible for labor shortages.

However, the Prime Minister stated that he was outlining the “tough” process of remaking the British economy and defended his goal of limiting the availability of cheap foreign labor after Brexit, claiming that his new approach will eventually result in a “low-tax economy.”

“Boris Johnson refused to act when industry informed him months ago about driver shortages, enabling this pandemonium to grow,” Sir Keir added. The situation will worsen as demand rises in the run-up to Christmas if there isn’t a plan in place to hire and train more drivers immediately.

“Britain requires a high-wage, high-productivity economy, but the current government has no strategy for achieving it. Instead, salaries have remained flat, bills have increased, and the Conservatives have increased taxes on working people and small businesses.

“After 11 years of Conservative rule, the only thing on the horizon this week is more jam tomorrow, and British business deserves better.”

On Sky News earlier this week, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi was asked if the Conservatives are “on a warpath with industry.”

“I disagree with,” he responded.”

