In the face of a pingdemic, more important workers in England will be able to participate in a daily contact workplace testing scheme.

In response to mounting public outrage over the so-called “pingdemic,” the government has expanded its workplace Covid testing scheme for England to help more essential workers to avoid isolation.

The government’s initiative initially included workers at supermarket depots and food manufacturers, but it has since been expanded to include police officers, firefighters, Border Force personnel, transport and freight workers, according to the BBC.

If their employers provided their identities and they had got both doses of a vaccination, those workers were already entitled for exemption.

Those who are included, however, will be permitted to continue working despite being “pinged” by the NHS Covid app or called by Test and Trace, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated, as long as they test negative each day.

The government first indicated that testing would begin next week at 15 locations, but has now expanded the program to include 200 locations.

“Daily testing will keep our frontline personnel safe while they continue to serve the public and communities across our country,” said Home Secretary Priti Patel.

“Daily contact testing of workers in these important areas will assist to reduce any inconvenience caused by growing cases in the coming weeks, while ensuring staff are not put at risk,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

In the week leading up to July 14, the NHS app advised almost 600,000 people in England and Wales to quarantine.

Industry executives have chastised the government for not going further with the exclusions.

Richard Harrow, chief executive of the British Frozen Food Federation, expressed concern that additional staff may be freed up in some parts of the supply chain but not in others, such as retailers.

“It just goes to demonstrate that the government doesn’t understand how interconnected the food supply chain is,” he said. It’s unlikely that just opening the part will solve the problem. Plus, who chooses who is in and who is out, and how do they decide?”

“I was really sorry to see supermarket shop staff omitted off the list,” Iceland managing director Richard Walker said.

"We now face a summer of venue closures and reduced service, when we should be at a seasonal peak," UKHospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls said. The industry will do everything it can."