In the face of a driver shortage, Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick activates the National Guard to transport students to school.

Due to a significant driver shortage, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has recruited 250 soldiers of the National Guard to assist cities and municipalities in transporting children to school.

The decision was made in response to pleas from the local community to help with school transportation for the coming school year, according to the governor’s office. On Tuesday, 90 members of the Massachusetts National Guard will begin training and preparing for service in Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowell, and Lynn, where there are significant shortages.

According to a press release, guard members will operate 7D vehicles that can transport up to ten kids as school transport van drivers, and each active member will complete training as required by state legislation to “ensure the safety of children and families.”

“We had discussions with colleagues in municipal governments about the driving issue, but no one knew where it was going to land,” Baker said. “Once it became evident that there would be areas that were shorthanded, we began talking to the Guard. It wasn’t going to be a vehicle issue, but rather an issue with [Commercial Driver’s Licenses].”

Baker said his agency contacted municipalities whether they were interested in having the Guard operate the smaller buses because the Guard has both truck drivers and CDLS holders.

According to the Boston Herald, Massachusetts school districts have had a difficult start to the year due to the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant and mask regulations, as well as a driver scarcity.

Only 57 percent of the school’s bus fleet completed on-time drop-offs on the first day of school last week in Boston, according to school authorities.

According to WCVB, one company, NRT Bus Company, which provides school transportation to around 150 school districts, has lost about 10% of its drivers, but the shortfall was already rising before to the pandemic. According to CEO John McCarthy, the company has lost 370 employees, and while 100 drivers are on the way, the number isn’t where it should be for the start of school.

The Boston school bus drivers’ union stated the 2021-2022 school year would be “by far the biggest debacle we’ve encountered in our careers” and requested for a postponement to resolve routing concerns before the first day. It was ultimately turned down.

