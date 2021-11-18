In the face of a court order, OSHA abandons its COVID vaccine mandate for employers.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has paused all actions connected to the Biden administration’s COVID vaccine mandate, after a court ruling that the agency “take no steps to implement or enforce” the obligation.

Biden’s COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard, which would have required enterprises with more than 100 employees to demand vaccines or weekly COVID testing, was halted on Nov. 12 by the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

“While OSHA maintains confident in its power to protect employees in emergencies,” the agency wrote on its website, “OSHA has stopped actions relating to the adoption and enforcement of the ETS awaiting further developments in the dispute.”

OSHA was given regulatory authority by Biden to oversee and enforce the immunization mandate. However, Biden’s effort was part of a larger drive to increase vaccination rates, which have stuck at roughly 60%, with over 60 million Americans still unvaccinated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 195.6 million persons in the United States have received full COVID-19 vaccinations, accounting for 58.9% of the population.

Following the Appeals Court’s stay ruling, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki continued to push employers to follow forward with the vaccination mandate for employees despite the federal government’s lack of enforcement.

According to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey, as many as 37% of unvaccinated workers stated they would leave their jobs if they were obliged to obtain the vaccine or undergo weekly COVID testing.