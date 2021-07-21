In the epidemic, 1.5 million children lose a family member or caregiver.

According to a new study, around 1.5 million children have lost a parent, grandmother, or major caregiver as a result of Covid-19.

During the first 14 months of the pandemic, more than one million children globally lost one or both parents, while another half a million lost a grandparent caregiver living in their own home, according to data published in the medical journal The Lancet.

According to the research, Covid-19 caused the deaths of at least 1,134,000 children’s mothers, fathers, and custodial grandparents.

An estimated 1,042,000 of them lost their mother, father, or both.

In total, it is projected that 1,562,000 children have lost at least one parent or a custodial grandparent (or another older relative).

Peru, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Iran, the United States, and Russia had the highest rates of children losing family members.

There were an estimated 140 million orphaned children globally before to the pandemic.

Covid-19 mortality data from March 2020 to April 2021, as well as national fertility information for 21 nations, were used to calculate the figures. On the basis of the figures, the worldwide data was then concluded.

Children who lose a parent or caregiver face short- and long-term health, safety, and wellbeing risks, according to the study.

“For every two Covid-19 deaths worldwide, one kid is left behind to confront the death of a parent or caregiver,” said Dr Susan Hillis, one of the study’s lead authors and a member of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Covid-19 Response Team.

“By April 30, 2021, 1.5 million children have become the tragically unnoticed result of three million Covid-19 deaths over the world, and this number will only grow as the pandemic progresses.”

Researchers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Covid-19 Response Team, Imperial College London, the University of Oxford, the University of Copenhagen, the University of Cape Town, the World Health Organization, University College London, Maestral International, the US Agency for International Development, World Without Orphans, the World Bank Group, and Harvard Medical School collaborated on the study.