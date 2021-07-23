In the Encrochat hack, a cocaine dealer kept a gun he called “Lucy.”

Because he was concerned about “beef,” a major league drug dealer kept a revolver he obtained from Encrochat.

Yousef Mohamed dubbed the Glock pistol “Lucy” and said he “kept her ready” just in case.

As part of his unlawful activities, he even hired a driver to deliver and collect drugs.

Mohamed, of Toxteth’s Selborne Street, is the latest culprit to be caught out by the EncroChat encrypted phone messaging system, which thieves use to do their business.

Mohamed, 30, allegedly trafficked in large quantities of high-quality (branded) cocaine and cannabis, allowing him to purchase high-end designer apparel and the registration of a silver BMW 440i, according to the court.

In addition, as part of his illicit activities, he sought and got a Glock self-loading pistol and ammunition, which he never used.

On January 21, police raided a property in Upper Parliament Street where Mohamed lived and found almost £11,000 in cash, about £9,000 in clothing and valuables, and drugs worth £20,000, including 1kg of cannabis, cocaine, ketamine, and MDMA.

Officers discovered the gun and nine rounds of ammunition hidden in the woods on Upper Huskisson Street on May 18. It was discovered to be a fully functional weapon.

Mohamed appeared in Liverpool Crown Court today (Thursday) for sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiring to supply Class A drugs, such as cocaine, and Class B drugs, such as cannabis.

He also admitted to possessing a firearm without a permit and possessing ammunition without a certificate.

It was Merseyside’s first guns conviction based solely on Operation Venetic (EncroChat) evidence.

Mohamed carried out his narcotics dealings using the alias “Arabian-knight,” according to prosecutor Steve McNally.

One of the figures mentioned was £38,000 for a complete kilo of top-quality “Bugatti” cocaine.

“The evidence in the case comes from material recovered from an EncroChat device/account,” Mr McNally said.

“It shows that the defendant was involved in the distribution of multi-kilogram quantities of Class A and B drugs,” the prosecutor writes.

"The evidence also shows that he was given a.