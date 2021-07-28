In the downpour, the Wirral shopping mall became a swimming pool.

During the heavy weather that has caused havoc across the region this afternoon, a leak forced water to flood in, turning a retail center into a “swimming pool.”

When torrential rain hit on the Wirral town centre, one shopper at Cherry Tree Centre in Liscard captured the rainfall inside the shopping centre.

Staff inside the retail mall struggled to contain the water rushing in with buckets as shoppers watched in fear. Wendi Baldwin-Quirk said, “It was like someone turned on a tap.”

Wendi Baldwin-Quirk commented on the situation on Twitter, saying, “Oh dear, looks like #cherrytreecentre has turned from shopping to a swimming pool…. #wallasey#flooded”

“The employees were really quick in responding and starting the clean up, having places blocked off, but the volume of water flowing in was too much,” Wendi added, sharing film with The Washington Newsday showing personnel trying to stem the flow of water gushing down a central column with buckets.

Other parts of Wallasey were also hit by the storm this afternoon, with one resident claiming on social media that “the Mersey now starts in Liscard” after heavy rains caused flooding on nearby Wallasey Road.

As weather warnings remain in effect across Merseyside, with flash floods, thunder, and lightning wreaking havoc on the region’s roadways, one individual said: “Liscard is soaked.”

A request for comment has been sent to the Cherry Tree Centre.