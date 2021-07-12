In the dock, a pervert pensioner slits his throat seconds after being convicted.

A 76-year-old man sliced his neck with a craft blade in court after threatening to commit himself before being sentenced.

After Judge Stuart Driver, QC, warned the dock officer about the defendant, Leslie Marrs produced the blade and slashed the right side of his neck.

Marrs had told probation that he would commit himself before he reached prison, and Judge Driver had just warned the dock officer about it.

“He needs to be handled with special care today,” the judge stated.

Duncan Browne’s killer has been identified.

However, Marrs, who was appearing off-bail at the time, pulled a craft blade from his suit and cut his neck twice before the dock officer grabbed the weapon from him.

The officer then applied paper towels to the wound while frantically asking for help for the former soldier, and the courtroom was evacuated of the majority of those present, including Marrs’ adolescent victim’s stunned mother.

Security personnel responded to offer first aid, and paramedics and an ambulance were dispatched to Liverpool Crown Court to attend to him in custody.

Marrs, of Dunkeld Close, Kensington, Liverpool, had just been sentenced to 32 months in prison and ordered to join the Sex Offenders Register for the rest of his life after confessing to sexual assault.

Prosecutor Anya Horwood told the court that the event was discovered when the girl, who was in her mid-teens at the time, told her youth worker that she had been sexually abused by Marrs a few months before, and that he had also made improper statements.

When questioned, Marrs stated that they were discussing pubic hair when he “touched her vaginal area in that context.”

A photograph of his penis was discovered on his phone, and he admitted that the vulnerable girl might have seen it, but that he had not presented it to her.

The victim’s mother stated in an impact statement that the girl had nightmares and self-harmed as a result of the assault and had demonstrated out of character problematic behavior. She admitted that she had no idea Marrs was grooming her daughter. “I believe he was fully aware of what he was doing.”

He has past convictions, but none for sexual offenses, according to the court.

Defending is Paul Lewis. The summary comes to a close.