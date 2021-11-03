In the death penalty religious freedom case, conservatives and the ACLU find uncommon common ground.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and some conservative religious groups have created similar viewpoints on the religious liberties that a person should have in the execution chamber, in a rare instance of cooperation.

According to the Associated Press, the Southern Baptist Convention and the American Civil Liberties Union have filed friend-of-the-court filings asking that when John Ramirez is killed in Texas, his pastor should be allowed to lay hands on him and pray loudly.

Though the ACLU opposes the death penalty, it believes that those who carry out executions should at the very least allow prisoners to enjoy their religious freedom.

“If the state is going to engage in this practice, it should make every effort to respect the dignity and religious rights of individuals it intends to murder,” Daniel Mach, director of the ACLU’s Program on Freedom of Religion and Belief, said.

Although the Southern Baptist Convention supports “the fair and equitable application of death punishment,” it joined six other faith-based organizations in filing a brief last month seeking that Ramirez’s pastor, Dana Moore, be permitted to touch him and pray during his execution. According to the Associated Press, the Supreme Court will begin hearing oral arguments in Ramirez’s case on Tuesday.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“Am I just part of this whole murdering machine?” Sister Barbara Battista, a Roman Catholic nun who is opposed to the death sentence, pondered doubtfully after agreeing to accompany a condemned man to his execution in federal prison.

“The answer is ‘No,'” she determined, continuing her mission to the Terre Haute, Indiana, death chamber in August 2020, where Battista said a silent prayer while witnessing Keith Dwayne Nelson’s lethal injection for kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and killing a 10-year-old girl.

“That individual deserves to have someone there just because they care,” she added, regardless of how horrible the conduct is or how strongly she opposes it.

Battista’s name is currently on the ACLU’s friend-of-the-court brief to the United States Supreme Court.

Ramirez, who was sentenced to death in 2004 for the murder of a convenience store clerk, was set to be executed on September 8, but the Supreme Court ordered a postponement to hear claims that he was wrongfully convicted. This is a condensed version of the information.