In the death of a teacher at their high school, two Iowa teens were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. According to the Associated Press, the court determined that there was sufficient evidence to proceed to trial.

Noble, Willard Nohema Graber, a 66-year-old Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School, was murdered by Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale, both 16 years old. Authorities have not revealed a suspected motive or whether or not she was a teacher to any of the suspects.

She went missing on Nov. 2, and her remains were discovered later that day at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield, where she was known to walk every day. Her body was discovered hidden beneath a tarp, a wheelbarrow, and railroad tires.

Prosecutors in Fairfield have filed documents charging Miller and Goodale with several crimes. Graber had “inflected harm to the head,” according to previous court records. According to court filings, authorities received a tip that Goodale had posted details about the killing intentions on social media, according to the Associated Press. According to the records, police detectives discovered blood-stained clothing at the residences of the teenagers.

Miller also admitted to being at the park when Graber was killed, as well as providing stuff used to kill and cover her death, according to court documents.

Miller and Goodale are being held on a one-million-dollar bond. The date of their arraignment has been set for Nov. 29.

Prosecutors may file trial material and other documents documenting the allegations under Iowa law, obviating the requirement for defendants to appear in court for a preliminary hearing. Both teens’ previously scheduled appearances on Friday have been canceled.

Minutes of testimony were also filed, although they were sealed as allowed by Iowa law. The minutes usually detail a crime in enough detail for a judge to approve them and order the accused to stand trial.

“They contain evidence which, if unexplained, is sufficient to sustain a conviction by a trial jury,” Judge Joel Yates said after reviewing the information and the minutes of testimony.

“I approve the trial information after being satisfied that the matter should be pursued based on the evidence presented,” he wrote.

Both sides have asked for a bond reduction hearing, which Yates has scheduled. This is a condensed version of the information.