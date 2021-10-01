In the dark, Dad pursued ex-partner, forcing her to the ground and stamping on her skull.

Late at night, a thug chased his ex-partner home and assaulted her on the street.

Hannah Clannachan was being followed by Reece Lynch as she walked alone after a night out with friends on August 30.

When she disregarded his calls, he charged towards the mother, knocked her to the ground, and then stamped on her head after throwing a series of punches at her face.

Lynch attended his appearance at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday via video link from prison.

“Ms Clannachan had been out in Widnes town centre with friends and, I believe by accident, encountered the defendant at at least one – if not more than one – of the businesses she had visited during the course of the night,” prosecutor Peter Hussey said.

Ms Clannachan was heading home between 3.30 and 4 a.m., according to Mr Hussey, when she heard Lynch yelling at her.

“She recalls seeing and hearing the defendant, who appeared to be following her and began shouting at her,” he said. Her account indicates that she did not want to engage with him.

“It appears that he approached her and accosted her at some point. According to her story, he threw her to the ground, then stepped aside and began throwing blows at her.”

According to Mr Hussey, the blows were aimed at the victim’s face, after which Lynch jumped up and “stomped” on her head.

“At that point, she believes she may have blacked out,” he continued. She regained consciousness at some point and watched the defendant fleeing the area, and she was able to get back on her feet and return home.”

Ms Clannachan saw a friend the next morning, who encouraged her to notify the police after viewing her injuries.

She had “significant” damage to her head and eyes, as well as a hand fracture.

Lynch and Ms Clannachan had previously been in a relationship and had a child together, according to the court.

She expressed how she felt in a victim impact statement read to the court on her behalf.