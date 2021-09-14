In the Community Standards Shield, who does Facebook’s VIP ‘XCheck’ program protect?

Millions of high-profile Facebook users are apparently free from community standards that apply to less-famous and less-wealthy individuals thanks to a Facebook mechanism known as “XCheck,” or Cross Check.

According to a Wall Street Journal investigation released Monday, musicians, athletes, and politicians are all part of the social media network’s XCheck program.

The program began after posts by important Facebook users were detected by the company’s automated moderation system or taken down by human moderators, according to the Journal piece. In order to avoid negative press, Facebook supposedly created XCheck, which allows celebrities to publish whatever they want with little to no filtering.

The Journal examined records from an individual who allegedly sought federal whistleblower protection by sending over the identical materials to the Securities and Exchange Commission and Congress.

According to an internal Facebook assessment released in The Wall Street Journal, “we are not enforcing our regulations and standards for a select few members of our community.” “Unlike the rest of our community, these folks are free to break our rules without repercussions.”

According to the research, the “few” accounts that have the XCheck distinction comprise at least 5.8 million users as of last year. According to the most recent estimates, Facebook has around 2.89 billion monthly active users, making it the world’s largest social network.

Who are the 5.8 million users classified as “elite”? Prior to his two-year suspension earlier this year, former President Donald Trump was on the list, as was his son Donald Trump Jr. Candace Owens, a right-wing commentator, is a member of the XCheck group, as is Senator Elizabeth Warren, a liberal.

Soccer player Neymar da Silva Santos Jşnior is an extreme example of the leeway provided to XCheck members. The great player, who is simply known as Neymar, revealed the identity and nude images of a lady who had accused him of rape on Facebook. Neymar’s sharing of “nonconsensual intimate imagery” would ordinarily prompt the firm to delete the post right away, but because Neymar was covered by XCheck, moderators were unable to do so. It was apparently viewed by 56 million people on the internet.

According to the Journal, Facebook is working to change XCheck’s whitelisting policy, and company remarks imply that this is in the works. This is a condensed version of the information.