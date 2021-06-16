In the Commons, a Tory MP makes a humiliating public apology for bullying parliamentary employees.

As he grappled with IT troubles, a Tory MP was obliged to make an embarrassing public apology for abusing parliamentary committee staff.

After being unable to attend a committee hearing owing to technical difficulties, Daniel Kawczynski made the statement for acting in a “threatening and intimidating manner” toward the complainants.

According to the disciplinary investigation, the Shrewsbury and Atcham MP drank “a large amount of alcohol” on the day and called the committee staff manager while inebriated, which was “grossly unethical.”

I’ve considered my actions and agree that they constituted bullying and were therefore very reprehensible.

During the coronavirus lockdown in April 2020, Parliament was adjusting to new remote working practices.

Mr Kawczynski stated in the Commons, “I did not swear or raise my voice, but my behavior resulted in two complaints.” I’ve considered my actions and agree that they constituted bullying and were therefore very reprehensible.

“The situation was stressful for the committee’s support staff as well as myself.

“I’ve apologized to them previously, and I sincerely apologize to them and the House once more. I will never do something like that again.”

Mr Kawczynski told BBC Radio Shropshire before making the Commons statement that he was only doing so because he had “no alternative” and would face harsher punishments if he didn’t.