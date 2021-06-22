In the coming school year, the government plans to undertake formal assessments – Williamson

Despite the interruption to learning caused by the epidemic, the Government plans to hold exams and formal assessments such as GCSE and A-levels in the coming academic year, according to the Education Secretary.

Following the cancellation of Year 1 exams this summer, Gavin Williamson confirmed that phonics screening checks for Year 2 students will take place in the fall term.

His remarks came as instructors throughout England were deciding on their students’ GCSE and A-level scores after the exams were postponed for the second year in a row this summer.

Mr Williamson, speaking at the Festival of Education UK, said he “absolutely” denies rumors that this year’s marks will not be an appropriate indication of pupils’ ability, stating that he supports teachers.

“I can affirm that it is our goal that exams and other formal assessments, such as GCSEs, A-levels, and vocational and technical degrees, will take place next year,” he said.

“We’re discussing what we need to do with Ofqual and others to ensure that grades are fair, even if there is more disruption ahead.”

“Just like for older students, we continue to plan for a complete program of primary assessments in the 2021/22 academic year, including the introduction of mandatory reception baseline assessments and multiplication table checks, and will confirm full details in due course,” Mr Williamson continued.

“Like last year, we’ll be conducting phonics screening checks in the autumn to identify any students who require phonics assistance early.”

This summer, teachers can use a variety of evidence to determine students’ GCSE and A-level results, including mock examinations, coursework, and in-class evaluations using exam board questions.

Exam boards must receive grades from schools and institutions across England by June 18.

Mr Williamson added at the online event, “I know many of you have been working so hard this year to ensure children get the grades they deserve.”

“However, like all of you, I’m aware of some conjecture that grades this year will be lower. (This is a brief piece.)