In the ‘coming days,’ new ‘Plan B Plus’ covid limits could be implemented.

New covid limitations could be implemented in the “coming days and weeks,” according to a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).

Professor Neil Ferguson believes that extra steps to combat the Omicron variant’s growing threat should not be ruled out.

Before Christmas, the highly modified strain is expected to take over as the prevalent variation in the UK, and an Imperial College London expert speculated that people would be told to work from home.

On BBC Radio 4’s Today show, he said: “What the government announces in the coming days and weeks will be up to them.

“There is a rationale, purely epidemiologically, to try to slow this down, to buy us more time to get boosters into people’s arms, primarily because we believe that people who are boosted will have the strongest level of protection imaginable, but also to buy us more time to truly characterize the threat.

“So, if you envision a Plan B Plus with working from home, it might slow it down – it wouldn’t stop it, but it might slow it down enough that it doubles every five or six days instead of every two or three days.

“That may not sound like much, but it might mean a lot in terms of better characterizing this virus and increasing population immunity.”

Professor Neil Ferguson’s evidence was crucial in the UK going into lockdown in March 2020, and he predicted that if no measures are done to limit the spread of virus, the peak will occur in January.

He continued, ” “At this rate, it’ll likely overtake Delta before Christmas, though when that will happen is difficult to predict.

“We’ll start seeing an impact on overall case numbers – it’s still probably about 2% to 3% of all cases, so it’s sort of swamped right now – but we’ll start seeing general case numbers accelerate rather dramatically within a week or two.

“So, if you don’t do anything right now, it’ll most likely be sometime in January.”

“But I think the crucial question is whether the country decides to adopt measures to either slow it or stop it,” he concluded.

