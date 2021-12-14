In the clouds, a hiker notices a strange’spiritual’ illusion.

A startled hiker captured eerie photos of what looked to be a ghostly person encircled by a rainbow halo.

While hiking in the Lake District, Thomas Swallow came across a weird “spiritual” optical illusion.

Mr Swallow was able to catch the amazing natural optical illusion known as a fractured spectre on his phone.

Mr Swallow, from Manchester, was approaching the end of a 40-mile journey when he ascended almost 900 meters to the pinnacle of the Great End to take in the vista.

He saw the vision at the top, which turned out to be an unusual meteorological event.

When a huge shadow of an observer is cast upon cloud or mist, the colorful apparition appears.

When the sun is behind the viewer, their shadows are projected through the mist.

Mr Swallow’s friends and family have said the photos appear to show a spirit floating away into the sky since he posted them online.

Mr Swallow, who is 39 years old, said: “I was caught aback because it’s really lovely; it seems like a human flying into the sky, and it has a spiritual feel to it.

“At around midday, I was on the summit of a peak named Great End. It was a strange, odd, and incredibly beautiful experience.

“I was staring down a gully from the crest, and the sun was shining brightly behind me.

“The clouds moved in and out of the summit because it was a cloudy day.

“When I looked up, I could see moisture droplets in the air and my shadow in the middle of a rainbow.

“I was engrossed in the moment, thinking to myself, “I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

“People have remarked on how fantastic and lovely the photo is, describing it as seeming like a figure floating in the sky.

“I’m not religious, but I’m spiritual,” Mr Swallow said, “and I didn’t realize how spiritual it was until I thought about it afterwards.” Mr Swallow continued his six-hour trek with pals Adam Maxwell, 27, and Mathew Bick, 39, who couldn’t believe what they’d witnessed.

Mr. Swallow explained: "I yelled to my two pals, but they didn't hear me, so I stood alone."