In the city’s “worst case” of hoarding, 18 cats were discovered in an abandoned camper.

Providence Animal Control in Rhode Island discovered 18 cats in an abandoned camper, calling it the worst case of animal hoarding ever witnessed.

They’re now asking for help from the community to purchase the supplies the cats require to cure a variety of ailments.

“Walking up to this cramped trailer filled with 18 neglected cats is the stuff of nightmares, but trapping them in the midst of ammonia levels so high you become ill for days later is the reality,” the Providence Animal Control Center wrote on Facebook. “These cats are all flea-infested, worm-infested, underweight, and some malnourished, and they all have RINGWORM.”

The organization is in need of materials such as newspaper, bleach, litter boxes, and canned cat food, and they are accepting donations at their location.

“These kitties have a long path ahead of them (and we still have a lot of work to do!”) continued the post. “This is a horrendous case, the [worst]we’ve ever seen, and we do see a lot of hoarding,” says the investigator.

The center stated that the hoarding occurred over a three-year period in the neighborhood, beginning in a residence, and advised residents to come forward and file a report if they suspect an animal hoarding situation.

Animal hoarding is a complex problem that involves mental health, animal welfare, and public safety, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The Hoarding of Animals Research Consortium defines animal hoarding as an individual who owns more than the normal number of companion animals, is unable to fulfill the minimum requirements of pet care, and is in denial about their incapacity to give such care.

While early research suggested that animal hoarding was caused by a type of obsessive-compulsive disorder, new theories suggest that there are other factors to consider, such as attachment disorders with personality disorders, paranoia, delusional thinking, depression, and other mental illnesses, according to the ASPCA.

According to the article, “some animal hoarders began collecting after a traumatic event or loss, while others consider themselves as ‘rescuers’ who save animals from lives on the street.”

Despite the fact that animal hoarders believe they are preserving an animal's life, the situation of their home is frequently unfit for them.