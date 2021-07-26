In the city center, Deliveroo drivers are on strike over a salary disagreement.

At 5 p.m., a group of riders congregated on Bold Street and refused to accept any deliveries for an hour.

The major reason for the strike, according to a protest organizer, is a disagreement about delivery prices.

The strikes will continue each evening for an extra hour unless Deliveroo acts, according to one rider who helped organize the protest.

Maho Korkmaz, 29, who has been with the company for about eight months, claims that delivery riders’ fees have been reduced to the point that they are unable to support their families.

Maho is a professional civil engineer who has resided in Liverpool for two years. Despite this, he has been able to find job during the pandemic, as have many of his pals.

According to him, delivery fees for Deliveroo drivers and riders have continued to drop.

“We always work hard, whether it’s raining or snowing,” he remarked. And everyone who comes from other countries is just trying to support their family, but it’s extremely difficult in this situation.”

He argues that Deliveroo’s distance-based costs, which were established in July 2018 to compensate riders for medium and long-distance deliveries, have decreased.

Deliveroo responded by claiming that the bulk of costs have increased year over year and that riders in the UK receive an average of £4-5 every order.

The riders participating in tonight’s protest, according to Maho, want to see a minimum cost for each delivery established, and they will reject any orders between 5 and 6 p.m. tonight.

“Today we will stop for one hour, and tomorrow we will halt for two hours,” he continued. Maybe it’ll be all day the next day.”

“Riders are at the core of Deliveroo, and we have a dedicated rider engagement support team in place to help riders with any problems they may have,” a Deliveroo spokeswoman stated.

“According to our most recent poll, 88 percent of riders stated they were satisfied with the firm and that flexibility was important to them.

