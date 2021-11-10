In the city center, a ‘Scouser’ approaches a crying schoolgirl.

A good Scouser has been hailed for helping a young child in Liverpool who was “sobbing her eyes out.”

After school, the 12-year-old girl took the incorrect bus and wound up stranded in Liverpool’s city center.

The youngster’s phone had died, leaving her stranded and unsure of what to do or how to get home, until a kind stranger approached her.

“My 12 year old extremely shy granddaughter got on the wrong bus after school today ended up in Liverpool city centre her phone had died so couldn’t get on another bus as her bus ticket is on her phone,” the girl’s grandmother wrote in a Liverpool Facebook page.

“Standing in town in the dark, bawling her eyes out, unsure what to do, a kind gentleman hailed a taxi for her and handed her the money to pay for it.”

“I just want to express a big thank you to the person since we were really scared sick.”

“The best scouts are scousers.”

Hundreds of people remarked on Scousers’ generosity and how Liverpool is the ‘greatest city in the world.’

“That would only happen in Liverpool, people are so nice,” one member wrote.

“And this is a prime illustration why Scousers are the best people in the world,” another added.

“Well done to this true gentlemen, so glad your daughter is back home safe and sound,” one user said. This doesn’t surprise me because I’m so happy to be a Scouser.” Many individuals rushed to express their gratitude to the ‘beautiful man,’ who was hailed as a ‘great person.’

“It’s stories like these that remind me how beautiful our city is,” one individual stated. “I’m glad your granddaughter arrived safely at home.”