In the Cheshire Oaks parking park, a McDonald’s employee steps in to assist a “shaken” woman.

After yobs began hurling stuff at automobiles outside a busy shopping center, a woman was left feeling “shaken.”

Last night, Cheshire Police confirmed that one adolescent was detained and another was given with a dispersal order.

Witnesses took to social media yesterday evening to complain about teenagers destroying cars near Cheshire Oaks in Ellesmere Port.

One woman said she was “shaken up” after her automobile was targeted in a local Facebook group.

The woman shared photos of her car’s damage, which included a smashed back glass, and claimed it had been targeted by “a gang of young adolescents hurling items at all passing cars” as she drove through Cheshire Oaks.

After the event, the woman said that personnel at a nearby McDonald’s came to her aid.

“This happened outside Ralph Lauren on the way to McDonald’s, and I have to commend the McDonald’s staff,” she stated.

“One of the girls working there came over and told us she’d phoned the cops and that we should go park in the car park and wait because someone’s car had already been damaged.

“She brought me a coffee and a bottle of water when I was extremely shaken up and worried, so I just wanted to say thank you to all the employees in there who supported me this evening.” I didn’t get their names, but there was a male assistant manager present as well.”

People who had seen “kids making mayhem” left dozens of comments on her article.

“Happened to a couple automobiles today!” one guy stated.

“The youngsters hit my car four times,” another added. “Astonishing behavior.”

“At around 8.20pm on Sunday 12 September, officers were called to complaints of an incident near the Sainsburyâ€TMs car park on Kinsey Road,” a spokesperson for Cheshire Police said.

“A bunch of unknown adolescents had been hurling stones at cars, according to the caller.

“It is suspected that three automobiles were damaged as a result of the event.

“Officers responded to the location and detained a 15-year-old Flintshire boy on suspicion of criminal damage; he was later released.”

